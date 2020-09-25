Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 234.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,474,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,316 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

XPER opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.