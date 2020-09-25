The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.