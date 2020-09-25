Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,704 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of JLL opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

