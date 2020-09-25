Sei Investments Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Argo Group worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

