Man Group plc Invests $706,000 in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.