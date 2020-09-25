Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.