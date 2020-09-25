Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $661,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of BHLB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

