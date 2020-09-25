Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Mdu Resources Group worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.