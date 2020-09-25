Private Advisor Group LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

