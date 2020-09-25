Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

