Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

