Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

