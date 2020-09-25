Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Kforce stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

