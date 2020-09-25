Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

