Man Group plc Buys Shares of 12,700 Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

NYSE:KRC opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.