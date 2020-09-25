Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 250.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.69% of Office Depot worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,252,000.

ODP opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $980.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

