NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,071. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

