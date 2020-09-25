Man Group plc Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 245,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

NYSE:KRC opened at $51.82 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

