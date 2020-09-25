Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,207 Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 2,599,800 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 1,946,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

