Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

TLRY opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $897,176.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,248,445.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,942 shares of company stock worth $6,335,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

