1,428 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

