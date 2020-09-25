Sei Investments Co. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Palomar worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock worth $5,143,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $98.85 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

