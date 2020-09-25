Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.