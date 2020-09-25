Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,652,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.70.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

