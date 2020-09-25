Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 583 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.68. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $228.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

