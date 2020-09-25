Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 1,053,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 169.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 108,962 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $255.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.