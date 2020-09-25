Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 49.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.40.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

