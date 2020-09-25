Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,060 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

