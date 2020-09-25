Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 19,880 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $166,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

