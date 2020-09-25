Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,679 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qorvo by 212.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,548 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

