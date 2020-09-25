Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 5,027 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 56.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,682,542.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $756.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.