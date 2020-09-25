Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

