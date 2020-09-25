Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Hanger worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hanger by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Hanger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hanger by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Hanger Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

