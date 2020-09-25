Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.39. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.