Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 320 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

