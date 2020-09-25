Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE:TER opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.