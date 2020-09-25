Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.