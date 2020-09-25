Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $413,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,056.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $824,173.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,838 shares of company stock worth $25,196,767. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

