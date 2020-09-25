Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 123.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.08 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

