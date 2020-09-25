Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of Modine Manufacturing worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE:MOD opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

