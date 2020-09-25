California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $1,771,412 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

