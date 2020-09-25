Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

