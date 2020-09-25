California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

