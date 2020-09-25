California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

