California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Potlatchdeltic worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

