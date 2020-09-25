California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,940 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ViaSat worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 345.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 32.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViaSat alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.62 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,631.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.