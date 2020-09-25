California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of National Vision worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Vision by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYE. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

