California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

