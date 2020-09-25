California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of TNET opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barrett Boston sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $445,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $351,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,072.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,429. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

