California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LivePerson by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

