Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Crocs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crocs by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $42.36 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

